Jainism charity allowed to use listed Slough building for prayers
- Published
A religious group has been granted permission to use a Grade II listed building for prayers and rituals despite residents' objections.
The Old Barn in Cippenham Lane, Slough, dates back to the 17th Century and has been empty since 2019.
It has been purchased by Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Digambar Jain Charitable Trust.
The registered charity belongs to a sect of the Indian religion Jainism, called Digambar.
Jainism is an ancient Indian religious group that the applicant says teaches devotees "how to live a peaceful lifestyle".
Slough Borough Council has approved the group's plans to convert the property for religious purposes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But some nearby residents objected to the planning application, saying they were not provided with a consultation period, and others raised concerns over an increase in traffic and noise.
One called it "an absolute disgrace" that the application was being considered, and another said a temple less than half a mile away could "possibly facilitate" the group.
However, a Slough Borough Council officer said last year the plan could be considered acceptable "in principle" as it would "attract positive weight in terms of a future use and upkeep of the listed building" but noted concerns over the potential impact on local amenities and highways.
The proposed hours of use at the building are Monday to Friday from 07:00 to 10:00 and 17:00 to 20:00, and 07:00 to 20:00 on Saturdays and Sundays.
The plans would also see the number of car parking spaces increase from 13 to 17 and cycle racks provided.
