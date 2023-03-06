Princess of Wales's former piano teacher writes coronation song
- Published
The Princess of Wales's former piano teacher has composed a song to celebrate the King's coronation.
Daniel Nicholls, who lives near the princess's family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, co-wrote Defender Of Us All with his wife Sandra.
He said they were inspired by Charles's "desire for inclusivity and diversity".
The couple said they hoped the song would be sung by Royal well-wishers outside Westminster Abbey on the day of the ceremony on 6 May.
Mr Nicholls said: "This is really for everybody; wouldn't it be wonderful to get everyone together and have a positive attitude to things?
"It's what we British are good at - on the day of the coronation have the entire nation, even outside Westminster Abbey, singing together."
The 58-year-old, who previously wrote a song for Catherine and the Prince of Wales's wedding, said he had sent the song to the King and was awaiting a reply.
The hymn-like tune, with the refrain "Robed in splendour, trust install/ Whate'er our faith, defender of us all", has been made available for download by schools.
The Princess of Wales was taught by Mr Nicholls between the ages of 11 and 13 and also played the flute at school.
She passed her grade three piano and grade five music theory.
In 2021, Kate accompanied the singer Tom Walker in a film shown at a Westminster Abbey carol service.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.