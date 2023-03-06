Jasmine: Treatment hunt for seven-year-old's brain tumour
The parents of a seven-year-old girl with a rare, inoperable brain tumour are searching for a clinical trial that could prolong her life.
Jasmine Freeman, from Berkshire, was diagnosed with a midline glioma after complaining of double vision.
Anthony Freeman and Jakki Nguyen said receiving the diagnosis last month was "unimaginable and devastating".
They said a "small number" of overseas trials were "not yet ready to take Jasmine on" but their search continues.
Mr Freeman said there were no treatment options available in the UK and specialists had told him that most children with the same type of tumour live for about 12 months.
"To hear that about your own kid is the worst feeling I've ever had," he said.
"We will find something. I'm not taking no for an answer. If I've got to go half way around the world, that's what I've got to do."
Mr Freeman said the family were investigating the potential of private clinical trials in the Netherlands and USA and were "waiting for costing" as well as an assessment of Jasmine's condition to see if she was suitable.
Jasmine's parents, who are separated, have so far raised more than £100,000 to fund any treatment, if and when it becomes available.
