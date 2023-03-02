Plans to stop Heathrow Airport customers parking in Colnbrook
A council has outlined plans to tackle "wild west" parking in a village near Heathrow Airport.
Slough Borough Council wants to introduce controlled zones in Colnbrook to stop plane passengers' cars from being left there for weeks at a time.
A report produced by the cash-strapped authority suggested parking permits would generate about £200,000 per year.
The council said the plans would allow it to "assert some control" over the situation and end the "free-for-all".
Colnbrook is about a 10-minute drive from Heathrow and it has previously been reported by the Slough Observer that residents believe the village is used by airport meet and greet parking companies.
These concerns were cited at the council's latest cabinet meeting, with the Labour-run authority stating in the past that it could not take action where cars were parked legally.
But council leader James Swindlehurst said the introduction of controlled parking zones would "get us a bit of a grip... with a wild, wild west environment in parts of the town".
"Hopefully we can assert some control, get better regulation of the street and potentially make some income if the scheme works well," he added.
Consultations on the proposals will start in May.
