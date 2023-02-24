Reading: Samurai swords, machetes used in street disorder - police
- Published
A group of people wielding Samurai swords and machetes damaged vehicles on a residential street in an early morning rampage, police have said.
Police were alerted to the disorder in the Regents Street area of Reading at about 03:00 GMT on Friday.
Thames Valley Police said there were reports of up to eight armed people, but no injuries were reported.
A Section 60 order was put in place for the "large public order incident", according to the force.
The order can only be put in place in a defined area at a specific time when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence or weapons being carried, police said.
It would initially last for 24 hours and be reviewed and potentially extended, the force added.
Insp Tom Day said the special powers would allow officers to "quickly identify and disrupt" anyone carrying weapons.
"If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble," he said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.