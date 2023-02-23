Reading rugby player wins compensation over revenge tackle
- Published
A rugby player who sued an opponent over a "revenge" tackle, that left her with a permanent spinal injury, has won a compensation case at the High Court.
Reading Sirens flanker Dani Czernuszka is now paraplegic and will need to use a wheelchair for the rest of her life.
The defendant, Bracknell captain Natasha King, vowed to "break her" during the match in 2017, the court heard.
Ms Czernuszka's lawyers said she could expect a payout of about £10m.
The mother-of-two, then aged 28, was playing her first competitive game when she was injured on 8 October 2017.
As Reading began to dominate the match, Ms King urged her teammates to "smash the number 7", referring to Ms Czernuszka, the High Court heard.
Towards the end, the defendant was winded and "humiliated" when she tried to tackle the claimant, the court was told.
In his ruling, Mr Justice Martin Spencer said Ms King had been "looking for an opportunity to get her revenge on the claimant - the red mist had metaphorically descended".
Ms King, the court heard, announced: "That [swearword] number 7, I'm going to break her."
Three minutes later, she executed a "belly flop" throwing her full 16-17 stone (102-108 kg) weight on to Ms Czernuszka, while pulling her legs, the court heard.
Mr Justice Spencer continued: "The defendant simply gets up and walks away towards her own try line - she shows no concern for the claimant whatsoever.
"These actions are not those of a responsible rugby player. In my opinion, it was a reckless and dangerous act and fell below an acceptable standard of fair play."
Following the judgement, Ms Czernuszka, said: "I am grateful for today's ruling and to finally put to bed all of the untruths and fabrications surrounding what happened during the game that day.
"Learning to live with my life-changing injuries has been difficult and something I could not have done without the support of my family and close friends.
"Sport has always given me great pleasure in life, and I don't blame the game of rugby for what happened that day.
"Ultimately, I feel I was let down by improper and poor behaviour from the opposing player, coaching staff and the referee."
Her solicitor Damian Horan said: "This case is a timely reminder that a player's actions on the pitch never stay on the pitch and can have catastrophic consequences."
Ms King has 21 days to seek permission to appeal.
