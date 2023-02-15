Missing cat reunited with owner after six years
A cat has been reunited with his owner almost six years after he went missing.
Kate Makin was living on a boat on the Thames, between Henley and Shiplake, when her cat Oscar went missing in the summer of 2017.
The 40-year-old landlady said she searched for months before giving up hope.
But last week she received a phone call from a vet who told her that Oscar, who was chipped, had been found near Sonning.
"It was really surreal. I didn't know how to process it," Ms Makin said.
The vet told her that Oscar was found as a stray by an elderly woman who then brought him into the practice.
Ms Makin soon decided to drive to Woodley to collect him.
"When I went to get him it was strange because he was hiding," she said.
"He didn't recognise me then, I don't think, but he was huge, he's definitely found a few houses to get food," Ms Makin added.
She said as soon as they arrived home Oscar went straight under the sofa, but after a few hours jumped on her chest.
"Now he doesn't like it if I leave the room, he is quite attached at the moment," Ms Makin added.
She has said Oscar will have "lots of attention and lots of love".
