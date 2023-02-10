The People's Pantry bombing in Reading marked with service
A service has taken place to mark the anniversary of a World War Two bombing in which 41 people lost their lives.
The People's Pantry bombing happened on 10 February 1943 when a German Dornier bomber dropped four bombs in the centre of Reading.
The service took place beside the commemorative plaque on Town Hall Square at 14:00 GMT.
Rachel Eden, the mayor of Reading, told the BBC it was a chance to mark the "really tragic loss of life".
Twenty-nine of those killed had been inside The People's Pantry, just opposite the Town Hall.
It had been set up as an emergency feeding centre offering cheap meals to help supplement rationed food.
Two 10-year-old children were killed, and 150 people were injured.
Shrapnel marks are still visible on the adjacent St Laurence's Church.
Michael Bond, the author of Paddington Bear, was installing a radio transmitter on top of the People's Pantry at the time of the attack, though he escaped without injury.
What happened on 10 February 1943?
- The first bomb hit Simmonds Brewery and left a 25ft (7.6m) crater
- The second passed through the offices of the Labour Party on Minster Street before exploding in Welsteeds department store
- The third collapsed part of the Victorian arcade before exploding in a yard outside the People's Pantry in Friar Street
- The final bomb passed through the top of the People's Pantry building, bringing down the front of Blandy and Blandy's solicitors, damaging St Laurence's Church, and severely damaging the Town Hall
- As the bomber flew off the crew machine-gunned the town, injuring a woman in Caversham and damaging a school
- After Reading it killed 15 people in Newbury, and destroyed St John's church
Source: Reading Borough Council
Ms Eden, who read out the names of those killed and oversaw a minute's silence, told the BBC: "Four of the people were never identified.
"I find that very shocking in what was our own town, that such a disruption could happen. It's very vivid."
Nick Burrows, chairman and partner at law firm Blandy & Blandy, described it as "unquestionably one of the most difficult days in our firm's near 300-year history".
He added: "A member of staff, Mr Frank Seymour, was sadly killed and another injured, and our offices at 1 Friar Street were very badly damaged."
Ann Beasley, whose then 14-year-old mother Jean witnessed the bombing, said: "They can remember hearing rather a large noise, only to look up and see a German aircraft flying over, to the extent that they were able to make out the pilot's face."
The plaque was unveiled in 2013 to mark the 70th Anniversary commemorations of the bombing.
There were about 20 air attacks on Reading during the war.
