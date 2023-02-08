West Berkshire Council 'refused to help' woman fleeing violence
A council "refused to help" a woman and her children who were fleeing threats of violence, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSO) has said.
The woman approached West Berkshire Council (WBC) for support after police told her she was at risk if she stayed in the area she was living in.
But WBC said the police evidence was insufficient, according to a report by the ombudsman.
The council added that it did not maintain its own housing stock.
WBC has been told by the LGSO that it has three months to apologise and pay her £500.
The ombudsman's report explained WBC told the woman, who cannot be identified, to go back to the council in the areas she had been living.
That council then arranged temporary accommodation for her in the West Berkshire area and asked WBC for help to find somewhere permanent because of the risk to her safety, it said.
After two months, the woman was able to find a privately rented property in West Berkshire, the ombudsman the report revealed.
The ombudsman's investigation found WBC failed to consider properly whether it had a duty towards the woman when she first approached it as homeless.
It said: "West Berkshire Council refused to help. It said the police evidence provided was not sufficient and in any case, it did not maintain its own housing stock."
Michael King, LGSO head, said: "Vulnerable people at risk of homelessness, such as this woman, should not have to face the uncertainty of not knowing whether they will be housed while councils argue among themselves about responsibility.
"I am pleased the council [WBC] has now accepted my recommendations to improve its services for vulnerable people at risk of homelessness."
WBC has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
The ombudsman said the woman and the other council could not be identified to protect the woman's safety.
