Andrzej Mucha: Pair charged over Slough man missing for more than a year
- Published
Two men have been charged in connection with the disappearance of a man who is at the centre of a murder inquiry.
Polish speaker Andrzej Mucha, 57, from Slough, was reported missing on 30 December 2021.
Adrian Pietraszewski, 25, and Tomasz Grzegorz Weiss, 33, both of no fixed address, have been charged with one count each of preventing lawful burial and perverting the course of justice.
They are in custody to appear before Slough magistrates on 28 February.
Mr Mucha's last contact with his family was with his daughter on 29 November, police said.
Detectives previously arrested two men from Slough on suspicion of his murder.
The pair, who are aged 25 and 33, remain on police bail, officers added.
