Cost of Living: Reading pop-up shop for free winter clothing
A pop-up shop offering winter clothing for free in a bid to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis is set to open.
It will be based at the Brunel Arcade at Reading Railway Station between 8 and 11 February.
Residents have been asked to donate winter coats, fleeces, hats, gloves and scarves, of all sizes and for all ages.
Advice on how to keep warm will also be provided at the shop throughout the week.
People will be able to bring donations to the shop on both 8 and 9 February between 08:00 GMT and 14:00.
The shop will then open to everyone who wants to take free winter items on 10 and 11 February between 10:00 GMT and 17:00.
The initiative is being run by Reading Basingstoke Community Rail Partnership along with Reading Borough Council, Network Rail and Great Western Railway.
Project coordinator, Lucy Lomax, said there was a demand for winter clothing.
"We want to recycle unused items to those who really need them or are finding it difficult to buy them with the current cost of living problems," she added.
The initiative comes as a network of warm hubs across Berkshire has been made available for the public.
