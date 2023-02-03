Slough: Plans to dim street lights across town to save money
Some street lights will be dimmed as part of a trial, despite warnings the move could result in increased crime.
The proposals have been put forward by Slough Borough Council in a bid to save £25,000.
The trial will be rolled out in five areas of Slough between February and March ahead of a final decision in June.
It is not yet known which areas will be affected, but the authority has ruled out parks.
"There may be the opportunity to reduce electricity further without undue detriment," the council said.
An impact assessment listed an increase in crime and disorder, road traffic safety concerns and perception of lack of safety as possible risks, particularly for the elderly, disabled people, women and girls.
The council said this would be a "data-led" trial with Thames Valley Police to see if crime in specific locations will increase as a result of dimming the lights.
If data shows crime has increased, that area will be "revisited", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
