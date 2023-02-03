Soane Point in Reading to get makeover
An "unattractive" building in a town centre is to have its frontage spruced up.
Soane Point in Market Place, Reading, is home to offices and a Tesco Express.
Last year developers won approval to convert offices in the upper floors into 144 studio apartments.
Reading Borough Council's planning committee has now approved façade changes and an additional 38 apartments for the building.
TP Bennett, the planning agents for developers Tene Living, acknowledged the front looked "unattractive", and proposed to replace it with a mix of red, grey and beige bricks.
Tene Living will add 61 solar panels to the roof. It is is estimated they will generate 25% of the energy for the additional 38 apartments.
Twenty car parking spaces will be provided at basement level.
Two of these will be equipped with electric vehicle charging leads, with the 18 remaining spaces equipped with necessary wiring to allow electric vehicle charging points to be added in future.
