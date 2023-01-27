Sandhurst cadet Olivia Perks was sexual misconduct victim - inquest
A young female Army officer cadet fell victim to "gross sexual misconduct" by senior officers before she was found hanged, a coroner has been told.
Olivia Perks, 21, was found dead in her room at Sandhurst military academy in Berkshire on 6 February 2019.
A pre-inquest review at Reading Town Hall heard sexual misconduct allegedly perpetuated against her was "clearly" on Ms Perks' mind before she died.
A full inquest will be heard across 15 days between 24 April and 26 May.
Mike Rawlinson, representing Ms Perks' mother Louise Townsend, said: "Her family are of course very concerned about sexual misconduct committed against her by senior military officers.
"It was clearly something on Olivia's mind in her last few days.
"We would seek to put questions to witnesses that arise out of our concern there was gross sexual misconduct by senior officers towards her."
Edward Pleeth, representing the Ministry of Defence, replied: "We entirely accept that questions of sexual relationships must be included within the scope of the inquest."
'Full, fair and fearless'
She had also made a "significant" suicide attempt before she died during a Royal Engineers visit, and a "series of red flags" about her mental health had been raised, the hearing was told.
Lawyers representing two sergeants who are "interested parties" in proceedings appeared at the hearing.
The nature of their relationship to Ms Perks was not disclosed.
The full inquest will focus on three events in the run-up to Ms Perks' death: the Royal Engineers visit; a trip to Normandy; and the Falklands Ball held on 1 February 2019.
Coroner Alison McCormick told her family the inquest would be "full, fair and fearless".
