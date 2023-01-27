Slough: Vigil held at anti-violent crime Knife Angel sculpture
- Published
A vigil has been held at a sculpture made from knives to commemorate the lives of those lost to violent crime.
The 27ft (8m) high Knife Angel was made from about 100,000 bladed weapons collected by police.
On Thursday, a multi-faith candlelit vigil was held in Arbour Park Stadium, Slough, where the sculpture has stood throughout January.
Campaigner Farron Paul said: "It's paying respect for the people that have passed away.
"If this vigil amounted to one person taking away that they don't want to be a person that commits a crime with knives or gets hurt by knives, that in itself is a win."
Workshops took place during Thursday to try and get the message out about knife crime.
Mr Paul said there will be first aid training at the statue teaching people how to stem bleeding and how to use tourniquets and bandages.
"They're going to go away with things not only emotionally, but also skills that could prevent loss of life."
Rhiannon Dineen, from Slough Exploitation and Youth Justice Service, added that the statue is "breath taking".
"It's totally different and it is just bringing the whole community together."
Abdi, who lost his brother to knife crime, said the vigil and events are emotional.
Talking about his brother he said: "His life has been taken away and it has a big impact on our family still to this day."
He said that life for those who carry knives end up in one of two places, "cemetery or prison".
