Royal couple visit food bank ahead of Earthshot retreat

Princess and Prince of Wales packing food parcels with food bank volunteersPA Media
The Princess of Wales checked sell-by dates on goods at the food bank

The Prince of Wales is meeting winners of his Earthshot environmental prize for the first time in Windsor.

The annual awards, created by Prince William, fund projects that aim to save the planet.

Before the meeting, William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, paid a surprise visit to a food bank where they helped prepare parcels.

Staff at Foodshare, Windsor, learned of the visit just an hour before the couple's arrival on Thursday morning.

While at the food bank, Catherine checked sell-by dates on goods while William packed food for collection.

PA Media
William was "very neat at packing", according to Foodshare boss Sarah Kember

Foodshare chief executive Sarah Kember said: "William was very neat at packing.

"They were interested in what happens in our local area and interested in how the food bank started and how we get donations.

"They are welcome back any time, we are always grateful for a pair of hands."

The Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat is taking place at Cumberland Lodge in Windsor.

It is part of a nine-month programme to help the 15 finalists scale and refine their plans with a global alliance of 48 businesses, NGOs, and philanthropists.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics