Royal couple visit food bank ahead of Earthshot retreat
- Published
The Prince of Wales is meeting winners of his Earthshot environmental prize for the first time in Windsor.
The annual awards, created by Prince William, fund projects that aim to save the planet.
Before the meeting, William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, paid a surprise visit to a food bank where they helped prepare parcels.
Staff at Foodshare, Windsor, learned of the visit just an hour before the couple's arrival on Thursday morning.
While at the food bank, Catherine checked sell-by dates on goods while William packed food for collection.
Foodshare chief executive Sarah Kember said: "William was very neat at packing.
"They were interested in what happens in our local area and interested in how the food bank started and how we get donations.
"They are welcome back any time, we are always grateful for a pair of hands."
The Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat is taking place at Cumberland Lodge in Windsor.
It is part of a nine-month programme to help the 15 finalists scale and refine their plans with a global alliance of 48 businesses, NGOs, and philanthropists.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.