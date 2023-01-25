Thames Valley Police officer charged with assault and public order offence
- Published
A police officer has been charged with assault and a public order offence.
Sgt William Gilbert, based at Maidenhead police station, was charged with assault over an alleged incident at the Admiral Cunningham pub in Bracknell on 9 August.
He also faces one count of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Thames Valley Police said Sgt Gilbert is currently suspended from duty.
He will appear before Reading Magistrates' Court on 26 January.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.