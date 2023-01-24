Man admits 1986 kidnap and assault of child in Bracknell
A man has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and indecent assault of a three-year-old girl more than 36 years ago.
Robert Frid, 77, admitted carrying out the attack in Bracknell, Berkshire, in September 1986.
Frid, of no fixed address, appeared before Reading Crown Court on Tuesday where a judge quashed a further charge of abducting a child.
He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on 3 March.
