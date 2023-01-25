M4 smart motorway overnight closure warning at Theale
A stretch of the M4 is set to close overnight for works.
The westbound carriageway of the smart motorway will close at junction 12 at Theale, near Reading, from 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.
National Highways said the planned closure was needed for inspection and survey work with the motorway expected to fully reopen by 06:00 on Thursday.
Traffic will be diverted over the junction with drivers warned to allow extra time.
The smart motorway - a 32-mile section of the M4 from junctions 3 at Hayes in south-east London to junction 12 at Theale - was completed in early December.
The £848m project started in 2018.
Smart motorways involve using the hard shoulder as a running lane and using variable speed limits to control the flow of traffic.
A new radar Stopped Vehicle Detection (SVD) system identifies a stopped vehicle, typically within 20 seconds.
In January, the government paused the rollout of smart motorways amid safety concerns until five years' worth of data had been collected to assess whether or not they are safe for drivers.
