Maidenhead car park closure causing fury, councillor says
- Published
Businesses are furious over the continued closure of a town centre car park that was shut when concrete fell from its ceiling, a councillor said.
The 734-space multi-storey on Broadway, Maidenhead, was shut on safety grounds on New Year's Eve.
Liberal Democrat councillor Gurch Singh said the site was "one of the borough's biggest revenue generating assets".
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said it was too early to assess the closure's financial impact.
The car park is close to the Nicholson's shopping centre, and Mr Singh said companies were "furious" and would leave if it was not reopened, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Phil Haseler, a Conservative who is the borough's lead member for parking, apologised for the inconvenience.
"We're fortunate enough to have other parking facilities available in the town which we're expecting residents and visitors to use," he added.
