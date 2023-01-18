Burst pipe leaves garden in Berkshire flooded with sewage
- Published
A water company has been unable to say when it will fix a broken pipe which has left raw sewage pouring into a man's garden.
The pipe burst in December, overwhelming a pumping station in Sunningdale, near Ascot, Berkshire.
Resident Michael Coxon said his garden was a "sea of sewage".
Thames Water apologised for the disruption and said the problem was predominately flood water, and the untreated sewage was "heavily diluted".
The pumping station is on the other side of the fence to Mr Coxon's home.
"The pumping station is continually filling up with sewage which is mixing with surface water and that is flooding into our garden under the fence and creating a sea of sewage," he said.
The water company has had staff and tankers pumping the effluent away 24 hours a day since the pipe burst.
However, Mr Coxon said this was not the first time there had been an issue.
"I wrote to Thames Water in 2009 and their response to me was that they were going to carry out an engineering scheme on the pumping station," he added.
In a statement, Thames Water said it "sympathised with anyone affected".
"We're currently using sandbags to help mitigate the flooding this has caused. We've been working on a permanent solution to prevent this from reoccurring," a spokesperson said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.