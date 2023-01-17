Prince William's lumpy sauce admission on Slough charity visit
The Prince of Wales admitted making "lumpy sauces" while joining a charity's cooking lesson.
Prince William was visiting Together As One - a Slough charity that teaches life skills to young carers.
The next-in-line to the throne did confess a love for steak, admitting his sauces needed more work.
The charity, which was formed 25 years ago, provides a wealth of services from sports activities to a Global Grub workshop.
It supports young carers, mental health projects and creative projects designed to strengthen community relations and tackle issues like bullying, knife crime and racism.
After meeting some of the staff from the charity, Prince William joined a group of young carers being taught about food nutrition and cooking skills by chef and teacher Kevin Muhammad.
The prince told the chef: "I do a mean steak. My sauces come out quite dry or lumpy - I've got to work on those."
He took off his jacket and put on an apron to help with the dish the group were making - teriyaki chicken - and poured a bowl of pre-cooked noodles into the wok of simmering poultry.
'Time to think'
Rob Deeks, Together As One's chief executive officer, said during Prince William's chats with staff and volunteers a range of issues were discussed, from the cost-of-living crisis to the young people bringing up their concerns like knife crime and youth violence.
About his organisation's work, he said: "It's about upskilling the young people so that they've got the confidence and the skills to go in there and present to their peers and change their views."
He added: "It's about doing a lot of work on anger and challenging emotions and about making sure that they take the time to think."
The visit came after last week's dramatic revelations in the Duke of Sussex's memoir, which laid bare the turmoil and tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William, and their father, the King.
He did not make any comments about his brother's book while visiting the charity.
It was not Prince William's first public appearance since the book's publication - the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Liverpool last week.
