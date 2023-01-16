Money from selling criminals' items to fund community groups
- Published
Community groups can receive grants paid from the sale of criminals' items.
Thames Valley Police said money made from selling items seized from criminals which cannot be returned would fund "worthy projects".
Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber said the scheme was "a great opportunity to support community and voluntary groups in reducing crime".
Applications will be considered by the PCC and the chief constable.
Mr Barber told the Local Democracy Reporting Service there was an "active community across the Thames Valley, playing a significant role in helping to tackle local issues around crime prevention and supporting vulnerable groups".
"I have been fortunate to visit some of the groups we've supported in the past, who have benefited from the funding provided to support their communities and help prevent crime across the Thames Valley," he added.
Chief Constable John Campbell said the scheme was a "great way of funding worthy projects and other work across the Thames Valley".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.