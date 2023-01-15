Slough: Boy arrested after double stabbing at shopping centre
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a double stabbing at a shopping centre, police have said.
Thames Valley Police said two 18-year-old men were being treated in hospital after being stabbed inside Slough's Observatory Shopping Centre at about 17:00 GMT on Friday.
The force the men's injuries were not life-threatening.
It said the boy had been arrested on suspicion of assault with injury and remained in custody.
Following the stabbing and an unrelated attack in Chalvey at 20:00 GMT on Friday, which saw two men assaulted by a person armed with a golf club, the force was given temporary powers to stop and search people in Slough town centre and Chalvey.
The emergency power will remain in place until 22: 45 GMT, the force said it would review the order granting it to decide whether it needed to be extended.
A representative said a 35-year-old person had been arrested for the assault in Chalvey.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.