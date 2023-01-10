Wokingham schools' £27m expansion plans published
Plans to make three secondary schools bigger to cope with a "bulge" in pupil numbers have been published online.
Wokingham Borough Council wants to add extra classrooms to The Emmbrook, The Piggott and St Crispin's schools.
The authority said the expansions were needed to meet an increase in the number of pupils entering secondary school for the next five years.
Under the £27m proposals it said it planned to use "modular buildings" to allow for installation later this year.
The authority said the schools would return to their previous size once the "bulge in pupil numbers has passed through the schools, if the need for places goes back down".
Funding for the work will come from a grant from the Department for Education, along with developers' contributions from new housing in the borough, the council said.
The plans have been published online following a public consultation in December.
People are being invited to view and comment on the proposals for each of the three schools.
