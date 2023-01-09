Sidney Box: Police searching for missing man find a body
Police searching for a missing 93-year-old man have found a body.
Sidney Box, from Earley in Berkshire, was last seen on Thursday night and a body was found in a garden on Monday afternoon, Thames Valley Police said.
Although formal identification had not yet taken place, police said they believed the body was that of Mr Box.
The search for the missing man saw dozens of people from the local community come together in a joint effort to find him.
His family had said not knowing where he was "is the worst experience anybody could ever go through".
Supt Andrew Cranidge said they were helped by volunteers from Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue and the local community.
He said: "Very sadly, as a result of these searches, a man's body was located in a garden in Earley this afternoon.
"I would like to thank everyone who has offered their help in this search. I know that Sidney's family are extremely grateful to all those who have assisted.
"This is a tragic conclusion to what has been a widespread search and my thoughts and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with Sidney's family."
The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
