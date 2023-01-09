Driver, 51, killed in A4 Ufton Green crash in Berkshire
A man has died in a collision between a car and a van in Berkshire.
The crash, involving a grey Mercedes and a purple Volkswagen Caddy van, happened on the A4 Bath Road near Ufton Green just after midnight on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police said the driver of the Mercedes, a 51-year-old man, died at the scene. The force said the man's next of kin had been informed.
The van driver was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
The force has appealed for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.
