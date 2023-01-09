Reading council's 'tatty' union flag to be replaced
A "tatty and frayed" union flag will be replaced with a fresh one, a council has confirmed.
Councillor Laura Blumenthal had berated the flag outside Reading Borough Council's offices, in Bridge Street, on social media in December.
In a tweet, she said it was "disappointing how tatty and frayed" it was, adding: "Reading is a proud town; can we have a decent flag?"
A spokesperson for the council said a replacement had since been ordered.
Disappointing how tatty and frayed the Union Jack flag is outside @ReadingCouncil. Reading is a proud town; can we have a decent flag? 🇬🇧 @ReadingClowncil pic.twitter.com/IvMi5HTG9K— Laura Blumenthal (@LauraBlumenthal) December 29, 2022
A number of different flags appear alongside the union flag outside the council offices throughout the year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The Ukrainian flag was installed at the outbreak of Russia's war in Ukraine and the LGBTQ+ rainbow coloured Pride flag is flown every June.
The blue, pink and white transgender flag was hoisted on Trans Day of Remembrance in November.
