Reading town centre transformation plans unveiled
- Published
Plans to replace a town centre cinema and former department store with housing have been submitted.
The company that owns The Oracle in Reading wants to bulldoze the Vue cinema and partially demolish a closed Debenhams to make way for 449 flats.
Co-working office space, new retail and restaurant units, and a replacement cinema would also be built according to owners Hammerson.
Reading Borough Council will consider the application.
Plans for the centre were first outlined last summer with sustainable, low carbon "build-to-rent" apartments proposed.
A Hammerson spokesman said the plans were designed to "reinvigorate and reposition" the shopping centre, with retail, hospitality, services and amenities to "enhance the customer experience".
Last year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that six open restaurants would be "at risk" of closure due to the demolition plans.
Hammerson said 38,000 sq ft (3530sq m) of retail space will be retained as part of the changes.
Additionally, the company projects 85 permanent jobs will be created, and 260 jobs created during the construction phase.
The developer also said in it will plant 37 new trees and create a 1,900sq ft (176sqm) "pocket park" as amenity space.
Although the plan has been submitted to the council, it is not yet available for viewing on its online planning portal.
