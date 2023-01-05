Mother of three named as fatal crash victim
- Published
A mother of three young children has been named by online fundraisers as the victim of a fatal car crash.
Benedicta Owusu-Buabeng died while driving in Bracknell, Berkshire, on 17 December, fundraisers said.
She was a "loving mother" to children aged seven, three and nine months, they added.
Police, who have not confirmed her name, previously said a man in another car was arrested for drink-driving following the collision in Mill Lane.
Officers said a woman in her 30s from Bracknell died at the scene of the crash which happened at about 22:10 GMT.
The driver of a Range Rover, a 35-year-old man from Bracknell, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving above the prescribed alcohol limit.
Three GoFundMe pages have so far raised more than £13,000 for Ms Owusu-Buabeng's family.
One said the 38-year-old was a "loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to taking care of her children and her home".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.