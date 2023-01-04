Decision on Twyford 200-home plan deferred by council
- Published
A decision about proposals to build a new housing development on farmland has been pushed back.
Developer Croudace Homes has tabled plans for 200 homes at Bridge Farm in Twyford.
But councillors on Wokingham Borough Council have decided to postpone their decision.
They raised concerns over the impact of the development on traffic and school provision, and asked for further details to be released.
They also sought further information on measures to address a potential "access conflict" between pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles coming to and from the Cedar Park Nursery.
Councillor Rebecca Margetts raised fears that the developers could appeal to get the homes built without providing the information in a "worst case scenario", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But Chris Roberts, an agent for Croudace Homes, defended the plans.
He said the development would bring a number of benefits, including a new public park along the River Loddon, the planting of 350 new trees and the provision of 80 affordable homes.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.