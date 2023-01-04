Reading's The Oracle: Rental flats plan submitted for shopping centre

The Oracle ReadingHammerson
An artist's impression of the proposed apartment blocks alongside the river

Plans for hundreds of new rental homes, flexible working spaces and shops at a shopping centre have been submitted.

The scheme at The Oracle in Reading would replace the former Debenhams store and features 449 homes and a new cinema.

The submitted plans, following a public consultation, have seen the number of flats dropped by 26.

Developer Hammerson said energy for the site would come from the River Kennet via water source heat pumps.

It said it hoped to achieve a BREEAM rating - a mark of sustainability for buildings - of "excellence" for the scheme.

Hammerson
How the eastern end of the centre would look following the revamp

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics