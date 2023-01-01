Slough driving instructor in drug arrest mid-lesson
A driving instructor was arrested in the middle of a driving lesson on suspicion of using cannabis.
Thames Valley Police officers stopped the vehicle in Slough while it was being driven by a 17-year-old student on Thursday.
"Shockingly the driving instructor tested positive for cannabis," a spokesperson said on the TVP Roads Policing Facebook page.
He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
He has been released under investigation while officers await his blood test results.
Police said they responded to information that the instructor was driving while under the influence of cannabis.
"Due to the profession that he is in, all necessary authorities will be notified as we have a duty of care to safeguard those involved," the spokesperson added.
