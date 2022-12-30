Holyport TV and film studio plans submitted
- Published
A village could soon have Hollywood status after a developer submitted plans to build a film and TV studios next to it.
Greystoke Land has consulted with residents of Holyport, near Maidenhead in Berkshire, about its proposals to build on a piece of green belt land.
It said it was a "rare and fantastic opportunity" to make the area a centre of exceptional film and TV production.
It added it would also create 1,500 full-time jobs.
The 43-hectare (106-acre) Holyport Studios site on Gay's Lane - not far from Bray Studios - is proposed to be split into three sites, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Sites A and B would host sound stages, workshops and offices, which would allow multiple film and TV productions to be shot on the same day and time.
A "media village" would include a virtual reality studio offering CGI creation, augmented and virtual reality and gaming.
An open-air area, available for filming, would be located on site C, according to the plans.
Greystoke Land has also proposed making a piece of greenbelt land into a nature and wildlife reserve with a public park and a cricket ground.
A new access and roundabout would be created on Forest Green Road and a car park for 420 staff vehicles. A free shuttle bus would also run between the studios.
The developer has only submitted plans for outline planning permission, further applications would have to be submitted to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead before any decision is made.
Shinfield Studios, near Reading, is due to open in 2024, with a Disney production due to start by the end of that year.
