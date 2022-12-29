'Dangerous' Slough road's speed limit may be lowered
- Published
The speed limit could be reduced on one of the UK's "most dangerous" roads in a bid to reduce fatalities.
Transport chiefs in Slough, Berkshire are considering whether to impose a 30mph speed limit on the town's A4, reducing it from 40mph.
There were four fatal collisions and 42 serious crashes on the road between 2016 and 2022, a report shows.
In 2016, the A4 was identified by the government as being one of the UK's top 50 most dangerous roads.
Slough Borough Council is considering the measure after it received £1.7m from the government to make the road safer.
The majority of Bath Road, from Huntercombe Lane North in the west of Slough to Sutton Lane in the east, could have the speed reduction imposed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Responsible move'
The 60mph sections between Sutton Lane in Colnbrook and Lakeside Road would be reduced to 40mph while the 50mph stretch to the western end of the bridge over the M25 would remain unchanged.
The council was awarded the money in March 2021, but the plans were delayed because the authority effectively declared bankruptcy in July that year.
Speaking at a meeting prior to Christmas, council leader James Swindlehurst said it was a "responsible" move by the local authority.
Data shows vehicles are less likely to kill people in a crash when travelling at 30mph, he said.
Councillor Mohammed Nazir explained the grant would pay for new speed and red-light cameras, road surface works, improved pedestrian and cycle crossings, and the removal and decluttering of hazards.
The key route has recently seen the addition of a bus lane and a £10.4m cycle highway is also soon to be added.
Following further public consultation, the scheme could be fully implemented in 2024, the authority said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.