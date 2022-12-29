Reading homeless shelter shares concern about its closure

Two people making a bedGrace Gomez
A night shelter for people experiencing homelessness has seen the number of visitors increase

The founder of a homeless shelter has expressed concern about what will happen to people it helps after it closes.

The Way Ministry in Reading has run a Christmas night shelter at All Nations Christian Centre since Christmas Eve but it will end on New Year's Day.

"It's been a privilege to be there but concerning what's going to happen when we close," said founder Grace Gomez.

"The numbers have been picking up and we had 12 people in last night."

The Way Ministry offers a hot meal, clothing and support to people who are homeless and experiencing financial hardship in Reading.

It has been using space at the All Nations Christian Centre as a shelter, with the reception transformed into a welcome centre for visitors.

Grace Gomez
"There really needs to be somewhere that people can go," said Ms Gomez (left), founder of The Way Ministry

"I was homeless when I had to flee domestic violence in the middle of the night," Ms Gomez told the BBC.

She said someone offered her a place to stay but added, "if my friend hadn't taken me in at that time, where would I have gone?"

Grace Gomez
A shelter for people experiencing homelessness is running over Christmas but will end on 1 January

Ms Gomez said she is looking for a permanent place to run the night shelter from in 2023, such as a converted warehouse.

"It's all very well putting people up at Christmas but it's going to be awful turning out on New Year's Eve knowing that they've got nowhere to go.

"There really needs to be somewhere that people can go," she added.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics