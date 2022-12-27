Slough: Dozens of flats to be built on former shop site
- Published
A vacant shop is set to be demolished to make way for new flats.
The HSS Tool Hire Shop in Bath Road, Slough, is set be knocked down, with 91 apartments expected to be built at the site instead.
A new access point on Stowe Road as well as a communal courtyard, 55 car parking spaces and 92 cycle bays are also included in the proposals.
The plans have been put forward by Bath Road Ltd and approved by Slough Borough Council's planning committee.
The up to eight-storey building would include a mix of 51 one-bedroom, 28 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom flats, with 18 of those units set to be affordable.
Some councillors raised concerns over the height of the building, the number of proposed affordable homes and parking spaces.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the developer proposed 68 fewer car parking bays compared to the council standard and offered 20% of affordable homes instead of 30%.
But planning officers said a 20% affordable offer was the best the developer could make "at their expense" due to viability issues.
Officers also said the height of the building was acceptable for the area and stressed that the site was located near the town centre and railway station, negating the need for private vehicles.
The planning committee backed the plans and delegated them to the planning manager for approval, subject to the developer completing its financial contribution of nearly £300,000 towards education, highways and improvement works at Burnham Beeches and Upton Court Park.
