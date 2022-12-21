Slough teenager given life sentence for street stabbing murder
- Published
A teenager has been given a life sentence for fatally stabbing another teen in a street.
Abdul Aziz Ansari, 18, died in hospital after being attacked near shops in Slough, Berkshire, in May.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of murder last month following a trial at Reading Crown Court. He also admitted possession of a bladed article.
He was sentenced to serve a minimum of 15 years in jail.
Police found the victim with a stab wound to the chest in a shopping precinct car park in Trelawney Avenue at about 19:15 BST on 5 May.
He died later that night at St Mary's Hospital in London.
Mr Ansari's family previously paid tribute to the "young community leader" who had "lobbied for anti-knife bins to be put across Slough".
In a statement, they said: "From as young as nine, he actively participated in international aid relief campaigns, rubbed shoulders with political and community leaders via interfaith [and] distributed food to Slough's homeless population."
Thames Valley Police said the case showed the "tragic consequences" of knife crime.
Supt Lee Barnham added: "It is important to always remember that every victim who loses their life to serious violence or knife crime has a family, and that family is left without a son or daughter, father or mother, uncle or auntie, nephew or niece."
