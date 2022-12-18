Drink-drive arrest after Bracknell fatal crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a woman died in a car crash in Berkshire.
A silver Range Rover and a red Renault Kadjar collided in Mill Lane, Bracknell, at about 10:10 GMT on Saturday.
The Renault driver, a woman in her 30s from Bracknell, died at the scene.
The driver of the Range Rover, a 35-year-old man from Bracknell, was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.
