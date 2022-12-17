Queen Elizabeth II: Windsor memorial drinking fountain approved
A drinking fountain, designed to be a "lasting memorial" to Queen Elizabeth II, has been given council approval.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead's cabinet has agiven the go ahead for the Windsor town centre tribute and agreed to pay £44,000 towards the £264,000 total cost.
The remainder will come from the Windsor Platinum Jubilee Committee.
The committee was formed last year to co-ordinate sporting, musical, cultural, and social events.
It will fund its design, manufacture, and installation, and cover the maintenance fees for the first three years.
It has raised £224,000.
The drinking fountain will be installed on the footway at the junction of Castle Hill and High Street, near the Queen Victoria statue, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Gurpreet Bhangra, lead member for environmental services, said it would be an "important feature for Windsor and for residents and visiting tourists to enjoy".
Council leader Andrew Johnson said it would create a "lasting memorial" to the late Queen.
Tens of thousands of people flocked to the town to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne in the summer.
Crowds of mourners came to the town just three months later to mark her funeral.
She was the UK's longest-serving monarch and died aged 96.
