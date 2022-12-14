Police call handler Joshua Tilt jailed for sharing body photo
A police call handler has been jailed for sharing a photo that showed a dead teenager who had been hit by a train.
Joshua Tilt, who worked for British Transport Police, posted the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on a WhatsApp group in June.
Tilt, 31, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to wilfully misconducting himself in public office.
The judge told Tilt that what he did was "disgusting" while sentencing him to two years and two months in prison.
The defendant, of Bartley Green, Birmingham, shared the photo of RAF cadet Mr Williams on a group chat containing 12 people, the court heard.
Prosecutor Ben Close said this happened two-and-a-half hours before Mr Williams' family were told of his death.
Tilt also showed the image to his partner and justified his behaviour by saying she had complained that he never sent her "anything juicy from work", Mr Close added.
The court was told Tilt later explained to police officers that it was a "moment of madness".
Judge Dean Kershaw told him: "I consider what you did, albeit on one day, to be truly disgusting.
"You were in a trusted position, one way or the other you worked for the police force.... your actions have had a grave effect on that family.
"It demonstrated behaviour incompatible with what is expected of the police service."
Reading from a prepared statement in court, Mr Williams' father, Paul, said: "The reason I am here today is not because of the tragic death of my son but what happened after.
"Lewis suffered from emotionally unstable personality disorder. He lost that battle and died under a train.
"What followed made it unbearable. The last image I have of my son has been violated."
British Transport Police previously confirmed it fired Tilt following an investigation in July and apologised to Mr Williams' family.
