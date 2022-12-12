Cost of living: Reading performing arts college saved from closure
- Published
A performing arts college has been saved from closure after raising £40,000.
READ College in Reading started a crowdfunding page due to rising costs, including soaring energy prices.
Its directors said several factors had put the college in an "unsustainable financial position".
Artistic director Clara Vaughan said the donations, which included one from patron Craig Revel Horwood, show how much READ means to the community.
Actresses Cynthia Erivo, Sophia Nomvete and directors Susan Stroman and Gill Green also donated money to the cause.
The college, which is based in a Grade II listed Victorian church building, received £40,000 in crowdfunding and private donations which means it can keep its classes going in January.
Ms Vaughan, 40, said the money will go towards running costs for the building after uncertainty caused by the cost of living crisis, pandemic recovery and the loss of the college's ability to host international students.
"It was extremely difficult for us to put out the call for help, it felt so scary and vulnerable to have to say we're in this position," she said.
"I don't think any of us were expecting quite the amount of support that we received."
READ college has two more phases to help in its plan for recovery and building a sustainable model for the business which has been running for 15 years.
"We have challenges ahead of us but we're a really strong team and we have a lot of energy and desire to solve those challenges," Ms Vaughan told the BBC.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.