First of £1bn trains to run in 2023, South Western Railway says
- Published
The first of a new £1bn fleet of trains will enter service in 2023 - three years later than planned, a rail firm has said.
The high-capacity Arterio trains were due to run from December 2019 on South Western Railway (SWR) routes to Reading and Windsor in Berkshire.
SWR previously said the delay was due to the impact of Covid-19. However, there have also been reports of faults.
The rail operator has accepted 24 of 90 trains from manufacturer Alstom.
The transfer of the first Class 701 units emerged through a Freedom of Information (FoI) request by passenger Rich Williams, which has been seen by the BBC.
The Department for Transport (DfT) replied: "Work continues with Alstom for a pre-passenger service software update... in order to bring those units to entry into service standard.
"Mainline driver training is scheduled to commence in the new year."
The fleet of 750 Derby-built carriages has faced numerous software faults which have still not been fully resolved, BBC South transport correspondent Paul Clifton said.
Problems with door obstacle detectors have prevented the trains from being accepted for driver training, according to the train drivers' union ASLEF.
Other reported issues have included the coupling process, faulty windscreen wipers and cab doors that were difficult to open.
SWR previously said the trains would carry more people and reduce journey times on routes in Berkshire and Surrey.
It has now confirmed they will enter service "as early in the New Year as possible".
The firm's national rail contract is due to expire on 28 May 2023, with the possibility of an extension of up to two years.
Alstom said it had acquired the trains' previous manufacturer Bombardier at the end of 2020, long after the project's due completion date.
A spokesman said: "Since then Alstom has delivered the same model of train to other customers including the Elizabeth Line which are operating very successfully."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.