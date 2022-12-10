Frustration over long-awaited Sunningdale health hub build
Health bosses say there is still no start date for the build of a new health hub near Ascot.
The community health facility is set to be built on land north of Lyndale Crescent in Sunningdale.
Alex Tilley, from NHS Frimley, said a full business case for the hub still needs to be submitted to NHS England to get the go-ahead.
The plans were first set out in 2017 and planning permission was granted in March.
At a Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead overview and scrutiny panel meeting Ms Tilley said the business case was expected to be submitted by mid-2023.
She said: "It is frustrating that we haven't started building yet but we are working within frameworks that we are not fully in control of," the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Details for the capital investment for the scheme have also not yet been confirmed.
Councillor Julian Sharpe said: "The message we can give to our residents in the area is it's a slow train coming, but it will arrive eventually."
The hub is set to replace two surgeries - Magnolia House and Kings Court.
It could offer a range of services including general practice, minor procedures, mental health and maternity services including - community-based services pre and post-natal care.
