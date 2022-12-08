Debt-ridden Slough Borough Council unplugs fridges to save money
- Published
A cash-strapped council has been turning off fridges at its headquarters in its latest attempt to save money.
Slough Borough Council, which is about £760m in debt, was effectively declared bankrupt last year and is planning to sell £600m of assets.
Further savings for the winter period were outlined during a recent meeting.
Richard West, one of the authority's executive directors, said the council had already unplugged three of its four kitchen fridges at its HQ.
He said that removing some of the fridges altogether was also being considered amid concerns over high energy prices, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr West added that its Observatory House HQ would be closed for three days between Christmas and New Year as a further cost-cutting measure.
The council has been constrained since last year when it issued a section 114 notice, which limits its spending powers to essential services only.
Plans have previously been outlined to sell properties it owns, including a leisure centre, cinema, DIY store, supermarket and warehouse.
It is also planning to move workers out of the headquarters it bought for £39m four years ago.
