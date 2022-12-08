Reading: Plans for town centre's major revamp approved
A seven-storey hotel, aparthotel, market square and shops have been given the go ahead in Reading.
Reading Borough Council's planning applications committee approved the revamp plans for Queen Victoria Street and Friar Street on Wednesday.
The scheme will see buildings converted into 104 aparthotel rooms - serviced apartments which can be rented.
In Friar Street a seven-storey 163-bed Jury's hotel is expected to be built by the summer.
Developer, Thackeray Estates, will incorporate The Bugle pub into the hotel after the council gave the pub protected status in July.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported the aparthotel rooms will have a maximum occupancy time of three months.
Businesses, Revolución de Cuba and the Eyesite Opticians will have to relocate while the hotel is built - WH Smith will stay put but will be reduced in size.
