Berkshire: Warm spaces available for people during winter
- Published
A network of warm hubs across the county is being made available for the public over the winter months.
Across Berkshire, community organisations have said there will be places for people to gather to stay warm.
The BBC has collated a list of publicly available spaces. If you know of another space or hub, please email the details to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
The venues are arranged via council area and then type of venue. Scroll down to find your nearest location. Inclusion on this list does not constitute an endorsement by the BBC.
Reading
- All Nations Christian Centre
- Norcot Mission Church: Oasis Café
- Lower Earley Library
- Woodley Library
- Brookside Church
- Spencers Wood Library
- Winnersh Library
- Twyford Library
- Wokingham Library
- Finchampstead library
- West Berkshire Libraries - Newbury
- West Berkshire Libraries - Thatcham
- Slough + Windsor and Maidenhead:
- Benefice of Eton with Eton Wick and Boveney and Dorney
