Cost of living: READ performing arts college facing closure
A campaign is under way to save a performing arts college from closure due rising costs, including soaring energy prices.
READ College in Reading said it would have to shut if sufficient funds were not raised by 12 December.
In a statement, its directors said several factors, including increased running costs, had put the college in an "unsustainable financial position".
The college is trying to raise £40,000 to remain open.
Announcing its uncertain future, the college, which is based in a Grade II listed Victorian church building, said: "We are not giving up.
"We are putting all our energy, experience, resources and passion into raising the funds we need to secure the future of the college."
It said students at the college, which has been running for 15 years, were being supported "both practically and emotionally".
Its fundraising campaign has seen support from its patron, Craig Revel Horwood, actresses Cynthia Erivo, Sophia Nomvete and directors Susan Stroman and Gill Green, the college said.
To date it has reached £21,000, just over half of its £40,000 target.
In a statement, college bosses said other factors which had led to its financial difficulties included financial recovery from Covid-19 "and the loss of our ability to host international students".
