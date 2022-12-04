Hundreds of bikers set to join annual Reading Toy Run
Hundreds of bikers are set to descend on Reading later for the annual charity Toy Run.
About 1,000 motorcyclists in festive outfits are expected to take part in the convoy to deliver children's presents.
Rolling road closures will be in place in Reading and Wokingham between 14:00 and 16:00 GMT on Sunday.
The Toy Run, now in its 36th year, is organised by Reading Christian Motorcyclists.
Roads affected are Whitley Wood Lane, Lower Earley Way between The Shinfield Arms Roundabout and The Showcase cinema, the A329 Reading Road between the Showcase and Shute End, and Rectory Road and Wiltshire Road to High Close School.
Jane Spiller of the Toy Run committee said: "The organisers want to thank motorists for their patience and apologise for delays that might be experienced.
"This is the 36th anniversary of the Toy Run and countless children have benefited at Christmas from the toys and gifts brought by the bikers."
The bikers will gather at the Wood car park in Whitley Wood Lane, Reading, from 13:00 before making their way to Barnardo's High Close School in Wiltshire Road, Wokingham.
The toys collected will be distributed by children's charity Barnardo's.
