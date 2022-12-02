M4: Multi-vehicle crash forces motorway closure near Slough
- Published
A crash involving several vehicles led to the closure of a stretch of the M4.
The westbound carriageway of the motorway was fully shut shortly before 10:45 GMT between junctions 6 for Slough and 8/9 for Maidenhead.
Highways England said all the vehicles - including one which had overturned - had been recovered and the motorway had fully reopened.
It said delays were clearing but warned motorists of congestion approaching junction 6.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.